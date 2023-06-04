“The Internet is not reality,” said Karim Benzema on Thursday afternoon, at the delivery of the Marca Leyenda Award, referring to the rumors about his departure from Real Madrid to Saudi football. Just over 48 hours later, the white club has announced the departure of what has been their captain and offensive reference in recent times.

“Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable stage as a player for our club”, begins the statement with which the Chamartín institution has officially said goodbye to one of the best forwards in the club history. Thus, hours before the match against Athletic at the Santiago Bernabéu, which now takes on the farewell aspect of a legend, Madrid turned a market upside down in which they will now be forced to seek a multi-carat reinforcement for their attack.

And it is not just any casualty. Benzema, who arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, undergoing a total remodeling for the start of Florentino Pérez’s second term at the club, leaves the club after 14 seasons in white. The most successful player in the club’s history is leaving along with Marcelo, with 25 titles as a merengue to his credit divided into five Champions Leagues, four Leagues, three Copas del Rey, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups and four Super Cups from Spain.

The second top scorer for Madrid also says goodbye, with 353 goals that only Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses in the rich history of Merengue with 450. Also the fifth player with the most appearances for the club, with 647 and only behind the legends Raúl González, Iker Casillas, Manolo Sanchis and Sergio Ramos. The departure of the French attacker leaves the biggest sporting void since the departure of the Portuguese in 2018 and clearly marks a turning point in the golden generation that has won five European Cups in the last decade.