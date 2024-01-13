Again the French Karim Benzema is in the eye of the hurricane, remembering that in the past he was separated from the team of the national team France for alleged extortion of a colleague. And although now it is a different situation, the problems that the forward of Algerian descent is carrying with him continue to draw attention.
Different media reported that the lethal gunner did not show up for the resumption of the season. Al-Ittihadof the Saudi Professional Leaguereason enough for the Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo You no longer have it in mind for your mini tour in Dubai.
El Gato should have shown up for training last Friday, January 12, however, he did not do so. However, this is not the attacker's first absence, since the same media shared that he also missed three practices before finishing the year in Jeddah, that is, before receiving Christmas vacation. Thanks to this, El Muñeco decided to exclude him completely.
It must be remembered that the French World Cup player was not entirely happy, as he has not lived up to the club's expectations, and on December 26 he could do little in the 2-5 defeat against Al-Nassrwhere the Portuguese plays Cristiano Ronaldo, who also scored a double. After that, Benzema He was harshly criticized by the fans for not being able to reflect any goals against the Bicho team, which is why he decided to delete his Instagram account.
Added to this, the current champion is far from the top as he is seventh in the table with 25 units, without knowing if he will continue to count on the netbreaker later on, since the BRAND Diary He shared that the footballer's entourage explained that he is 'trapped' in the islands of Mauritius due to a cyclone, which is why he could not arrive in time for the South American coach's call.
