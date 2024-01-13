❌🇸🇦 Karim Benzema DOES NOT TRAVEL to Gallardo's Al-Ittihad preseason. He DIDN'T train in the last 6 DAYS and was REMOVED from the team. 😳 Via @GerGarciaGrova. pic.twitter.com/aHJs6rtgBO — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) January 13, 2024

El Gato should have shown up for training last Friday, January 12, however, he did not do so. However, this is not the attacker's first absence, since the same media shared that he also missed three practices before finishing the year in Jeddah, that is, before receiving Christmas vacation. Thanks to this, El Muñeco decided to exclude him completely.

Inform @brand that Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 did not appear at the Al-Ittihad preseason 🇸🇦 and Marcelo Gallardo 🇦🇷 decided to separate him from the squad.

Added to this, the current champion is far from the top as he is seventh in the table with 25 units, without knowing if he will continue to count on the netbreaker later on, since the BRAND Diary He shared that the footballer's entourage explained that he is 'trapped' in the islands of Mauritius due to a cyclone, which is why he could not arrive in time for the South American coach's call.