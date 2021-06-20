“Real Madrid’s Benzema is needed“, writes Le Parisien on the day after France’s draw against Hungary, which complicates the first place in the group. The reality is that in this match, and in the debut against Germany, Karim has been a shadow of what the latter seasons was in the white set.

That has raised suspicions and suspicions with just a couple of games played after his return to the national team, something that was celebrated in style in France as it completed a luxury attack with Mbappé and Griezmann. The reality is that of the three it has been the weakest so far.

In front of the Hungarians, in addition, he had a clamorous occasion that inexplicably failed, one of those that he sent to limbo in his most doubtful time in Madrid and for which he was baptized by Mourinho as “cat”. After becoming a tiger in recent years, the version of this European Championship inevitably returns him to the context with which Mou defined him and with which he generated a great controversy.

In any case, Benzema, who has a disastrous run with France in the big tournaments (no goals in the last 30 shots), has the confidence of coach Deschamps. “He should not hesitate, any striker needs to score,” said the coach, referring to him and the other two members of the attack. Mbappé has been better and Griezmann is currently the best of the three. However, Benzema is far from the striker who has captivated with Madrid.