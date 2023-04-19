Real Madrid began to tremble in the 72nd minute of the Champions League quarterfinals when Ancelotti decided to remove Karim Benzema from the field. A very strange action, since the Frenchman had not seen the door and nobody expected the change. What’s more, the vast majority of fans thought that Rodrygo Goes was going to be the one chosen to give entry to the refreshment men. From 90min we tell you everything Karim Benzema has:
Real Madrid has not reported any serious injury to Karim Benzema. The footballer received several blows throughout the match on his ankle and it was seen on the pitch that he was not at 100%. He is not a player who shines without the ball, and Real Madrid couldn’t get him into play much. Ancelotti in the press conference after the game confirmed that he had a blow to the ankle and that it is a change for prevention.
There is no official confirmation, but a priori, it is not an injury that will keep him away from the pitch for a long time. The doctors and the player will have to analyze his condition and see if he is available to play against Celta next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. at the Santiago Bernabéu. Being an inconsequential game, the most possible thing is that I rest so that I reach 100% in the important games of the season. (Final of the Copa del Rey and semifinals of the Champions League).
The option of homegrown player Álvaro Rodríguez is almost ruled out, as Castilla is playing for first place in their league and needs to promote to the second division. Ancelotti does not want to take away troops from Raúl so that he can fulfill his objective. So the player who is in all the pools to play at the point of attack is Rodrygo. He has been doing so throughout the season and he did so at Stamford Bridge when the Frenchman was substituted.
