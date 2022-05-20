The French of Real Madrid, who next Saturday will challenge Liverpool in the Champions League final, does not care about the opinions of others: “I am interested in being satisfied with my game”
Forty-four goals in forty-four games this season between league and cups, over 400 in almost eighteen years of career. Unreal numbers, numbers from “9” true, very true, even if a “nueve”, to put it in the Spanish given his club of origin, Karim Benzema has never been all the way through. For their own attitudes and the needs of others.
