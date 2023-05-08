London (AFP)

Frenchman Karim Benzema, in terms of prestige, record, and stability in the technical level, represents everything that the Norwegian Erling Haaland aspires to achieve. But when the two dangerous strikers face each other in the upcoming match between Real Madrid and Manchester City on Tuesday in Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, the latter will not feel any inferiority complex towards his opponent.

Haaland, who has scored 12 goals so far in the most important continental competition this season, seems confident of being crowned top scorer, succeeding Benzema (15), because his direct competitor, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, has six goals.

And if City succeeds in overtaking Real Madrid, the record holder for the number of titles in the Champions League (14 times), thanks to the contribution of the giant Norwegian striker, then we may witness the beginning of the torch transfer between one of the best strikers in recent years, and one of the candidates to impose himself on the scene in recent years. coming.

At the age of thirty-five, Benzema lived a somewhat uneven season, and the knockout blow for him was his absence from the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, as his country reached the final match, before losing to Argentina and its star, Lionel Messi.

On the mathematical front, Benzema has a respectable record, having scored 29 goals in 38 matches, but his absence from important matches due to injuries indicates that he is entering the autumn of his life.

However, he raised, as the captain, the twenty-fifth title during his career with Real Madrid by crowning the Spanish Cup after defeating Osasuna 2-1 in the final match on Saturday.

Benzema has become the most crowned player in the history of the royal club, along with the Brazilian left-back Marcelo, and he dreams of being alone in it on the tenth of next June in Istanbul by leading his team to its fifteenth title in the mother competition, which will be the 100th title in the history of the ancient Spanish capital club.

Benzema excelled this season, as he scored a hat-trick against Valladolid (6-0), Barcelona (4-0) and Almeria (4-2). He also scored against Liverpool and Chelsea in the Champions League this season, to confirm that he had not lost. His scoring appetite.

Benzema raised his score for Real Madrid in the Spanish League to 236, which is the fourth best score in the history of the league against Mexican Hugo Sanchez. He can also overtake the third-place finisher, Telmo Sara, the former Athletic Bilbao striker (253), while it seems difficult to reach the number of Lionel Messi, the all-time top scorer with 473, or Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in second place with 311 goals.

As for the Champions League, his 90 goals so far put him in fourth place, one goal behind the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona striker, but he also remains far from the huge numbers of Ronaldo (141) and Messi (129).

Haaland looks upon Benzema’s career with great esteem, but he also writes his name in golden letters at the age of 22.

In his first season in the English Premier League, which is considered the strongest among the big five in Europe, Haaland broke last Wednesday the record for the number of goals in one season (in the Premier League system) when he scored a goal against West Ham to raise his tally to 35. And we must return to the 1966-67 season Let’s find the top scorer who has scored more goals than him in one season in the Premier League, Ron Davis with 37 goals.

As for the various competitions, he has scored 51 goals in 46 matches so far, knowing that no player in the English Premier League has not reached 50 in one season since 1931.

Haaland, who is looking to award the continental title to City for the first time in his history, also printed the Champions League with his own character, as he scored 35 goals in 27 matches.

Of course, it is not permissible to compare the attackers, as Halland, for example, relies on the tremendous physical strength that he enjoys, despite the high techniques and speed of a player who is distinguished by his vast length (195 cm). Also, Haaland does not yet have Benzema’s record, as he only won the German Cup once, the Austrian Championship twice and the Cup once.

