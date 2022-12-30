Benzema, the winner of the Golden Ball, returned to the starting line-up, after he was absent from the French national team participating in the World Cup finals in Qatar, after suffering a thigh injury the day before the start of the tournament.

Both teams had several chances to open the scoring in the first half, but the impressive performances of goalkeepers Jordi Masip in Valladolid and Thibaut Courtois for Real Madrid kept the match goalless until halftime.

And the royal team won a penalty kick in the 83rd minute after a handball against Gabe Sanchez, and the decision drove the home team into a state of madness, expelling striker Sergio Leon because of the objection.

Benzema easily kicked the penalty into the net, scoring the first goal.

One minute before the start of stoppage time, the French star doubled the visitors’ lead with a shot from inside the penalty area, after a pass from substitute Eduardo Camavinga.

Real have 38 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, ​​who host neighbors Espanyol on Saturday.