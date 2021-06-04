Clairefontaine (AFP)

Karim Benzema is happy as a result of the “very quick adaptation” and the “easy” relationship with fellow striker Kylian Mbappe at the French national team camp in Clairefontaine, as the 2018 World Cup champions prepare for the European Cup finals, which begins next Friday, speaking of a positive “atmosphere” around him since His return to the “roosters”, according to what he said in an interview with Agence France-Presse.

After being denied a world champion with his country in 2018, the Real Madrid striker aspires to compensate this summer and win the European Cup with the national team.

But now, the opportunity exists for the 33-year-old to make up for what he missed, after national team coach Didier Deschamps decided to turn the page on the past and summon Benzema to the European Cup squad postponed from last summer due to the Corona virus, explaining his position that “in order to reach this decision, we went through stages, we met Together and we talked for a long time.” He added: “I do not want to create special cases, I have always ignored my personal interest, and the French national team is not mine and is above all.”

Benzema played his first match after returning on Wednesday when France beat Wales 3-0 in a friendly. Benzema spoke about his participation against Wales and wearing the national team shirt after a long break, saying that there were “a lot of feelings, the joy of returning to the French national team and playing football, the emotions are rising, I am happy to enter the stadium, with a feeling of satisfaction and playing the ball, I have a lot of feelings.” Whether to play the national anthem or to put on the France shirt again.

On appearing very comfortable dealing with his teammates, he said: “It has been a while since we played together, or rather I haven’t played with this group, but I know a lot of players and almost all the coaching staff, the harmony happened very quickly so I feel good.

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann is one of the faces that Benzema knows best, and he talked about understanding between them and not getting in the way of each other during the team’s attacks, saying: He plays for Barcelona and I play for Real, we have enough technique and vision not to “trample” on each other, of course, We like to have the ball but we can go deep too, we can move, the most important thing is not to be in the same place but to get in the way of each other, that’s not.

Benzema missed a penalty during Wednesday’s game against Wales, but that’s normal because everyone misses penalty kicks, can you find me a player who doesn’t miss one! It’s not an important thing, it’s a friendly match, I’ll work on it (penalties) more, it’s not a problem.

He believed that what could be considered a problem is “not creating opportunities and not shooting on goal,” stressing that “my feeling was good, the goalkeeper blocked all my shots, but in the end we won 3-0. And about playing alongside the Paris Saint-Germain star and the current national team, Mbappe, Benzema said: “He’s a very good player. For his young age, he can do everything. These are the players I love who know how to play with one touch, agile, fast and efficient. We didn’t play a lot together but in training we look for each other, it’s easy.” He knows how to play football and his presence is very important.

Benzema expressed his happiness with the popular support he received after being called back to the national team, adding: “Things went very well.” The reactions were very good, I feel the atmosphere and what’s going on around me, it’s great, what’s happening allows me to focus a lot on what I need to do on the pitch, because that’s the most important thing.”

Benzema and his companions will play another preparatory match on Tuesday against Bulgaria, before the start of the journey in the European Cup finals, where the world champions fell into the fiery Group F with Germany, defending Portugal and Hungary.