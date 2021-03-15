Karim Benzema was the player chosen by Real Madrid to appear at the press conference prior to the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atalanta. The French forward spoke of the possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo, the difficulty of the white team to score goals in recent games and how he feels at this point in his career.

Benzema and Atalanta. “He is a very good opponent, the advantage is small, they are going to come and try it. We are ready.”

Ramos talked about Haaland and if they would fit. “He’s not at the club. What Sergio said is what Sergio thinks. I’ve been here for many years and every month there is talk of strikers and people who can score a lot of goals. He’s young and puts a lot on his team. He has to work more on his team and if one day he has the opportunity, and he comes, then that’s it. “

Hazard absences. “He has not been very lucky since he arrived. I am sad because he is a top player. He is sad because he wants to show that he is a world star. We need him.”

Cristiano and if he comes back. “With him I did a lot here, a lot of goals and assists. It was three years ago. He’s in another team. I’m not the president or the coach. I don’t know if he’s good or not at Juventus. Playing with him again … He was always good to me. And he always scores goals. “

Goals are up to Benzema and responsibility. “There is always pressure. Since I was little I have it. In the end we have more chances and we can do more. We have to put in more. But we are winning and the rivals get behind us, it is difficult to score three or four goals.”

If you are going to renew. “I go day by day. I enjoy every training session, every game. I have a contract until 2022 but my door is open if the president wants to renew me. It is the best club in the world.”

The best moment of your career? “Every time I look for more. Every time I take care of myself more, I train more. It is not that I am 33 years old, it is that there are players who see that even with 39 you can play at a high level. I work very hard during the week. I’m going to to continue like this, I love football at the highest level. I enjoy being on this team. “

Your ideal position. “It depends. Now I have the physique to play free, to be up and wait for the center, sometimes I wait for the teammates in the middle and then finish. When I enter the field I see the rival and if he moves, I create space, if they stay , I attack … Now I can play where the ball goes. In a few years it will depend on my body. But I have good technique and vision to play where I want. “

Spanish football below City, PSG, Bayern … “I am sincere, I do not know if there are favorites. Soccer now we see big teams losing against small ones. Each team, if they believe, can reach the final. We are alive and we can reach more. I do not agree that Spanish football is now less “.

In the first leg he could not play. How to attack Atalanta. “They play well, they are disciplined. But we are going to play with our idea, our football to move, to play fast. It will be difficult and we will have to enter to win, to show everyone that we are to go higher.”

If it bothers you that a goal is sought outside of Madrid. “No, because football is not just about goals. You have to give more, for example assists, your movements … If you help the team, they will look for more to score you.”

Madrid lately scores goals almost at the last minute. “I am not concerned, the teams are behind. For example, against Elche and their ten players went back. You had to be patient. It was a small comeback, we want to score more goals, but the important thing is the three points.”