In the end, it was a girl of around 6 years old who stood up with a microphone before Karim Benzema and asked him: “Are you going to stay?” The Real Madrid captain, who had not formally appeared in public since the eve of the Spanish Super Cup final, in Riyadh in January, had gone this Thursday to a room at the Casino de Madrid, a few steps from the Puerta del Sol, to collect the prize that a newspaper had awarded him, the Marca leyenda. The question came from the girl, and the small audience shook off the accumulated tension with applause. Benzema chose to fuel an intrigue that has changed the pace of the club’s sports planning for this summer these days: “For the moment I am here. I enjoy every day, training well, and there is a match this Saturday”.

At that point, the host of the act picked up the thread. He suggested that maybe he should talk some more. “Talk about what?” said the Frenchman. “Why am I going to talk about the future if I’m here?” Another girl in the group that the organizers had assembled on stage began to cry. The moderator explained that her tears had been caused by the fear that Benzema, 35, would leave Madrid at the end of the season, and the Frenchman asked him to come closer to her and hugged her. But when the girl returned to her stall, she was still covering her face to hide her crying.

The striker definitively dodged the big issue of the moment with a feint that the moderator accepted as good: “What speaks is the Internet, and reality is not the Internet,” he closed, leaving all concerns open.

The reality is also the Saudi Sports Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal. On Wednesday night, when Al Ittihad celebrated its first league in 14 years, he was asked about the possible signings of Benzema and Messi by teams in the country: “Wait until we officially announce it. The season just ended today. The clubs, as I have said, are the ones that officially announce these news. And, God willing, they will do it in due course.” The Frenchman, like the Argentine, has had an offer from the Saudi government for months. There, football currently functions as a strategic state investment.

The authorities finance large operations, such as the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo in December, and after reaching the agreement it is decided which club the footballer is sent to. The Portuguese ended up at Al Nassr, while everything indicates that the destination planned for the Argentine, who says goodbye to PSG this weekend, is Al Hilal. In this way, the league could show off a local Riyadh derby that once again pits Cristiano and Messi against each other. For Benzema, they have thought of Al Ittihad, from Jeddah, coached by the Portuguese Nuno Espírito Santo.

Beyond what may circulate through certain internet catacombs, the expectation of the arrival of Benzema is very present in the Saudi city that held the championship on Wednesday. They also asked the vice president of the club, Ahmed Kaaki, who assured before a television camera that they would make a great international contract.

In the offices of Madrid, the existence of the offer has been known for a long time, but they conducted themselves with the certainty that the Frenchman would remain at home for the last 14 seasons. Until the days surrounding the Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City. So, a source with access to the locker room was already transmitting doubts about his continuity. And that only a few days before, just after winning the Copa del Rey, still on the grass of La Cartuja, a Cope microphone stole a few seconds on the fly, in which the Frenchman seemed to clear up any doubt about whether another would follow. anus: “Clear. Let’s see, I hope that everyone stays”. Everyone was Kroos and Modric, who have confirmed to the club that they are extending their contracts by one year, until June 2024.

But after Seville the Saudi runrún was revived. In Madrid they knew that Benzema was holding talks with the Arab authorities, but several club sources said that the footballer was not keeping them informed of developments. They attributed it to the peculiar character of the Frenchman, abstracted. But they understood. They have gotten used to the behavior of a guy who for the president, Florentino Pérez, is “like a son.”

Some sources even conveyed that they understood that the Frenchman could end his time at the highest competitive level, after having won everything and going through a year full of physical difficulties that have contributed to his level moving away from that which led him to the Ball Gold last season. Other sources close to the dressing room considered that a possible voluntary departure could help to refresh without trauma a position that has faltered this season.

There were no major obstacles for Benzema to fly to Arabia. Until the last hours, when the club has indicated that the Frenchman has a contract in force until June 30, 2024, and not until this month, as it was known according to Madrid’s public communications. Benzema signed a one-year extension at the end of last year, months before receiving the Ballon d’Or. The lack of information, which they previously tolerated, is now a nuisance: neither the footballer, nor any Saudi club or institution have called Valdebebas . And Madrid finds itself at the beginning of June facing the vertigo of losing its first striker and its fourth top scorer, Marco Asensio, who will not renew and has a contract with PSG well advanced.

