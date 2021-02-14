Real Madrid tonaughty one complicated streak before him Valencia: have only won one of the last four games before the team che, the one from last year in the Di Stefano (3-0), the second that both disputed after the end of the confinement and the re-release of the league competition. That day, Benzema did two goals, the first and the third for whites; the latter remained in the retinas as one of the best in LaLiga, with a control-hat and a volleyball with the left that entered through the squad.

The other three mentioned encounters ended in one case with tie (1-1) and in the other two, with defeat for Madrid (2-1 and the 4-1 from the first round of this season); if something was saved in the madridista team those days, it was Benzema, the author of the three goals what to Madrid they only reported, one point out of nine possible. Background to be taken into account by Javi grace and a Valencia what is given especially good to Benzema: is his third favorite victim, with 11 goals (plus three assists) in 23 games; it has only done more to Granada (14) and Athletic (15).

Step forward without Cristiano

With the highs and lows filmmakers that they have been common throughout his career with Real Madrid, Benzema keep confirming that it is key code at offensive gear white: he has 16 goals, more than triple that of the second best scorer of the team (Casemiro, with five goals). With all the trouble he’s been through Zidane’s team from the start of the campaign, Benzema guarantees a goal every 144 minutes.

The Christian march He pointed out as the new white responsible for damaging the rival and the French did not shrink from the challenge (although he did not reach the Portuguese numbers): he has 73 goals in 10,593 minutes without the company of Cristiano; a while ago every 145 minutes since it is the reference above.