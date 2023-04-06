The Blancos in Champions format overturn the 0-1 of the first leg and take a good revenge on their historic rivals who are overwhelmingly winning La Liga. Sensational hat-trick of the Frenchman. The final against Osasuna

Karim the Dream knows how to turn dreams into reality. And keeping Real Madrid alive is the worst mistake an opponent can make, especially if Benzema is in this state of grace. After a Champions League perpetually won by comeback last year with the exploits of the Frenchman, this time it is Barcelona who pay the price in the same way in the second leg of the Copa del Rey. Xavi’s team does not confirm the advantage acquired at the Bernabeu (0 -1) and does not convert the first half dominance at the Camp Nou into the net. The fifth act of the Clasico season after three defeats in a row is won by Ancelotti, with the Blancos scoring the decisive one-two between the two fractions; Vinicius opens the scoring, then the hat-trick of a sumptuous Benzema paves the way. It ends with a sensational 0-4! In the final, Real will face Osasuna, who in turn eliminated Athletic Bilbao, on 6 May. See also F1 | Russell: "Red Bull ahead, but we will fight for the win"

THE MATCH — Without the injured Pedri and De Jong, Xavi prefers Marcos Alonso to Garcia in central defence, with Gavi and Raphinha supporting Lewandowski in the offensive trident. Mirror line-up for Ancelotti, who proposes Camavinga again in the role of left winger; Benzema leads the attack, with Vinicius and Rodrygo acting either side of him. The match was intense right from the start and only perfect interventions by Camavinga closing on Raphinha and Alaba on Sergi Roberto’s shot prevented the Blaugrana from immediately unlocking the match. Some protests from Barcelona for a touch with Alaba’s arm in a slide, the referee correctly judges it not punishable. Real relies on the flames of its wings, has a lower center of gravity in an attempt to exploit the spaces in the restart. In one of these situations Rodrygo runs off to the right and offers a cut ball, Vinicius touches it badly and misses the goal from a few meters away in the 12th minute. Balde often breaks on the left, Raphinha moves well on the other wing with the Madrid defense forced to work overtime to fend off the offensive. See also Mitch Richmond: "Banchero doesn't look like a rookie. Mvp? For me, Jokic is a set"

TURN — After a complicated attempt on the volley by Benzema from a tight angle (33′), anything goes in recovery. Lewandowski frees himself well in the center of the area and kicks, Courtois exalts himself and Real runs off on the counterattack: Vinicius and Benzema triangulate in the area, the Brazilian’s shot is deflected off the line by Balde but it’s not enough to avoid the guests’ advantage. Upon returning from the changing rooms, those who have clear ideas are Ancelotti’s team, intent on taking advantage of the inertia in their favor. Taking advantage of an incredibly disoriented Barcelona, ​​the comeback was served in the 50th minute: Modric started wide on the right, converged at full speed and leaned to the limit on Benzema, who first placed him in the corner. The only signs of life from the Catalans are a dry blow from Balde which Courtois rejects two minutes later and a dangerous diagonal from Araujo which ends wide, on a lightness from Kroos. In the 57th minute Kessie intervenes late on a cue from Vinicius, the penalty is sunny and Martinez Munuera assigns it without hesitation. Ter Stegen dances on the line, Benzema displaces him in response. See also Paco Gento, the legend of Real Madrid, passed away

POKER — The Blaugrana put their nerves, but not their pride. The reaction is disorganized and ineffective and Real Madrid feast on their opponents. Rodrygo arrives an instant late on Modric’s wide-open goal, Benzema shoots wide in the area from a good position. The German goalkeeper countered well Asensio’s cross shot (78′), but the fourth goal was in the air and came shortly after. Classic counterattack led by Vinicius, delicious ball from outside for Benzema who mocks Ter Stegen in the 80th minute with a soft touch underneath. The final has nothing to say, the anthem of Barcelona barely manages to cover the boos of a disappointed Camp Nou while the Blancos celebrate a success to remember.

