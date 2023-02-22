Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the European Champions League, which ended with the victory of Real Madrid 5-2, at the “Anfield” stadium and among the large “Reds” fans, was full of numbers, most notably what was achieved by the stars of the “royal” team, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Idrimelitao. .

And the “Opta Sport” institution monitored these numbers, and said that Benzema, with the two goals he scored in the match, has scored 19 goals in the last 19 matches in the “direct elimination” rounds in the tournament, including 12 goals during the last 7 matches, and he also became the second player to score in the tournament during 18 consecutive seasons, only preceded by the Argentine “legend” Lionel Messi.

What is more, Benzema reached number 6 in the number of his goals against Liverpool throughout his career as a player, outperforming any other player in the Champions League, and he scored 4 goals at “Anfield”, which is a greater number than any other player achieved on the land of Liverpool in The first European competition.

In contrast to Benzema’s personal numbers, Real Madrid succeeded in scoring at least 5 goals for the second time in its history away from home in the “knockout” matches in the tournament, and the first time was 9 years ago, specifically on February 26, 2014, at the German stadium Schalke 04 in the first leg of the round of 16 as well, where The match was decided by winning 6-1.

The journey of numbers continues with Real Madrid and its stars, as Brazilian Vinicius Junior, with his two goals against compatriot Alisson Becker, became the second youngest player to score at least two goals against Liverpool at Anfield in European competition, as he scored them at the age of 22 years and 224 days.

The Dutch “flying” Johan Cruyff was the youngest to score two goals against Liverpool, when he was 19 years and 233 days old, when he did it in 1966, while he was a player in Ajax Amsterdam.

As for the Brazilian Eder Militao’s goal against Liverpool, it is the third in the Champions League, and he scored his first goal in the tournament on April 17, 2019, when he was a player in Porto, Portugal. Corner Kick »And the third and last goal he scored against Liverpool, came after a direct free kick that Luka Modric brilliantly executed and Militao scored with great efficiency.