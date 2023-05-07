Madrid (dpa)

French top scorer Karim Benzema equaled the achievement of Brazilian legend Marcelo, as the player who won the most titles with Spanish Real Madrid. Benzema participated in crowning the royal club with the King’s Cup of Spain title, by defeating Osasuna in the final with two goals to one.

Benzema raised his tally of titles with Real Madrid to 25 titles, equaling the achievement of former defender Marcelo. Benzema won the Champions League five times, the Club World Cup five times, the European Super Cup four times, the Spanish League title four times, the King’s Cup three times, in addition to the Spanish Super Cup four times, during his 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. . Benzema is also the second historical scorer for the Royal Club with 352 goals, and the second most victorious player with a total of 439 victories.