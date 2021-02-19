The Real Madrid infirmary continues to fill up with troops. Karim Benzema did not exercise this Friday with his teammates at the Valdebebas Sports City and will be out for the game that the whites will play on Saturday against Valladolid. The French, with muscular discomfort, has preferred not to risk and His objective will be to recover for the duel that will measure his team with Atalanta in Bergamo next Wednesday, corresponding to the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League.

Benzema suffered a severe blow to his ankle during last weekend’s match against Valencia and since then he has suffered discomfort that has led him to make the decision to stop, six days before a game that looms crucial for the future of Real Madrid, who after two consecutive seasons falling in the knockout stages of the Champions League, is confident of being able to surpass Gian Piero Gasperini’s team to advance in their fetish competition.

The absence of Benzema in Pucela is another serious setback for Zinedine Zidane, who already had eight casualties for that game: Odriozola, Militao, Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Valverde, Rodrygo and Hazard.

Hazard, Rodrygo, Valverde, Odriozola and Militao mixed work within the facilities and on the pitch this Friday, while Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Benzema and Carvajal exercised in the gym.

Turn for Mariano



Everything indicates that Mariano Díaz will be in charge of filling the vacancy that Benzema will leave free in the Real Madrid eleven against Valladolid. A game for which Zidane will have to use several homegrown players again, given the plague of injuries that Valdebebas has plagued in recent weeks.

The defenders Álvaro Carrillo, Víctor Chust and Miguel Gutierrez, midfielders Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas and the striker Hugo Duro They were chosen this Friday by Zidane to train with the ‘older’. Two of them, Chust and Arribas, have already debuted this season with the Real Madrid first team, while Hugo Duro, formerly of Getafe, is on the A list of the Champions League, which would allow him to travel to Bergamo if Benzema continues to have problems . The attacker was already on the bench during the visit that Real Madrid paid to Inter in the group stage. A match that Benzema missed due to injury and in which Mariano served as the starting striker.

Benzema has played 28 games this season, 26 of them as a starter, and accumulates 2,387 minutes of competition in his legs. He missed four games due to a muscle injury that had him in the dry dock for ten days at the end of November, which was not an obstacle for the Lyonnais to have established himself, long, in the Real Madrid’s top gunner with 17 goals since the start of the course, twelve of them in League.

His presence in the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium, home of Atalanta, is essential for a short-hitting team that has its offensive support at ‘9’ since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus. In addition to the 17 targets, Benzema has five assists so far this season.