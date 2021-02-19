The Real Madrid infirmary does not stop receiving new tenants. The last one is Karim Benzema. The Frenchman did not jump onto the Valdebebas grass with the rest of the available players, so according to Zidane’s rule, he will not travel to be tomorrow at José Zorrilla against Valladolid.

The club has not yet officially reported what is the ailment or discomfort that the nine madridista may suffer, but the first information indicates that at this time his trip to Bergamo is also in danger. Remember that last Sunday against Valencia he played a good part of the game with a touched ankleor for an action in which he suffered a blow from Thierry Correia.

Without Karim, another setback for Zidane, who will have to go to Pucela with the list of attackers greatly reduced. Neither Hazard nor Rodrygo are still not ready. Ramos, Militao, Valverde, Marcelo and Odriozola join them. So the only nine available at the moment is Mariano and the possibility that Hugo Duro, the top scorer of Castilla, enters the list and a footballer whom Zizou has already mentioned before, although he did not make him officially debut.