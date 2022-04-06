Real Madrid has left the Champions League quarter-final tie very much on track, after beating Chelsea 1-3 at home. The Whites had a very complete first half, pressing high despite playing away from home, and being a real roller by showing almost perfect effectiveness in front of goal.
The total protagonist of the first half was Benzema, who in addition to being very important playing between the lines to help maintain possession in the opposite field and build plays from there, scored two goals in three minutes that almost left Chelsea KO. The first goal came from a header in the 21st minute after a good cross from Vinicius, and the second shortly after, again with a header in the 24th minute when he sublimely finished off a great cross from Modric.
Before the break, Havertz took advantage of a weak marking to close the gap and finish with a header to make it 1-2. Already in the second half, Real Madrid dropped a gear, but despite this, Benzema once again scored the final 1-3 after a gift from Chelsea that allowed him to shoot at will and score his particular hat-trick.
With this result, the English have a difficult time coming back in an always difficult Bernabéu, while Real Madrid show that they are a serious candidate for the title, above all, because they have one of the most talented scorers in the world, Karim Benzema.
