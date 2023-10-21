“If the Minister of the Interior’s statements are confirmed, we have to consider sanctions against Karim Benzema. A symbolic sanction would be to first withdraw the Ballon d’Or. Then, we have to ask that his nationality be withdrawn,” the legislator said in a statement.

The reaction of the senator from Los Republicanos (LR) comes two days after in a television interview Darmanin assured that the former Real Madrid player has links to that Islamic group born in Egypt.

Boyer recalled that Benzema has dual French and Algerian nationality. “We cannot accept that a French binational, recognized international, disgraces and betrays our country like this.”

“Mr. Benzema has links, everyone knows it, it is notorious, with the Muslim Brotherhood,” Darmanin said on Monday night on the Cnews television channel.

The minister had previously been asked about the message that the former Real Madrid player had posted on social networks in support of the Palestinian people, which contrasted with his silence regarding the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel on the 7th.

This was indicated in statements to Le Parisien by the French international’s lawyer, Hugues Vigier, regarding the public support that Benzema has given to the civilians of Palestine, in the midst of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militia of Hamas and when there have been two Islamist attacks in Europe (in France on Friday and in Belgium on Tuesday).

“We cannot accept that those who govern believe they are authorized to do anything out of pure opportunism,” said the French player’s lawyer, who assured that they are planning to denounce Darmanin for “defamation, even public insult,” given the notoriety of the current soccer player of the Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

In fact, Benzema (capped 97 times with France) has already decided to denounce MEP Nadine Morano (from the classic right-wing Republican party) for defamation. The politician stated that the soccer player “is an element of Hamas propaganda.”