Karim Benzema could lose the Ballon d'Or
Instagram: Karim Benzema
The Frenchman currently plays for Saudi Arabia.
The French striker Karim Benzema He is one of the stars of world football who landed in the Saudi Arabian league, specifically the Al-Ittihad club, which is now directed by Marcelo Gallardo.
The Frenchman, before his team's debut in the Club World Cup, created content for the club's official website and was encouraged to put together a historic eleven in which he chose great figures in world football.
“Can Karim Benzema name his dream team?” they explained in the video. Benzema thought for a few seconds to name his goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Next, the Frenchman put together the defense with former teammates from Real Madrid and an exception from FC Barcelona. Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos and Pepe, Marcelo.
When selecting the midfield, he leaned towards several compatriots. Claude Makélélé, Paul Pogba, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho.
In attack, Benzema put himself alongside the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario as those in charge of goals, leaving out current football stars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
PABLO ROMERO
EL TIEMPO Editorial
