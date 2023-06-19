The snapshot caught the “Royal” fans, who in turn expressed their sadness at the behavior of Benzema, who spent 14 seasons in the ranks of Real Madrid before moving to the Saudi Jeddah Federation.

Although he canceled the follow-up to Real Madrid, the French star did not cancel the follow-up to the French club Lyon, in which he began his football career before moving to Real Madrid.

A few weeks ago, he announced Jeddah Union sign with Benzema who won 25 championships with real madrid The last of which was the King’s Cup last season, with a contract that runs until 2026.

And according to the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, Benzema will receive 100 million euros (equivalent to approximately $ 107 million) for each season he plays with the Saudi team..