Karim Benzema landed last European summer in Saudi Arabia to defend the colors of Al-Ittihad, after being seduced with a salary of 200 million euros per season. However, the Frenchman has gone from star to headache in just a few months.

It may be of interest to you: Cristiano Ronaldo does not hold anything back: spicy reaction to not being among the best

The winner of 2022 Ballon d'Or is the focus of criticism from the press in Saudi Arabia due to his poor performance and the poor results of the team led by the Argentine Marcelo 'the Doll' Gallardo. Benzema, being the great figure of the club, is taking all the shots.

The French striker has not tasted the honey of goals in the league since last November 30 when he scored against Al-Khaleej. Furthermore, the Saudi club signed a disappointing participation in the Club World Cup, was eliminated after losing 3-1 against Al-Ahly.

But the final blow came last Tuesday in the stellar duel against the Al-Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldoa game in which Benzema was a total 'ghost' and saw his former teammate shine. real Madridwho scored two goals and won the personal duel with his team's victory 5-2.

Read here: Junior arms himself to fight big: the Copa Libertadores, the obsession

Since that meeting, there is no news about Karim Benzema who is disappeared from the club, He did not attend training on Thursday and Friday, does not answer his cell phone and closed his official Instagram account.

Karim Benzema could lose the Ballon d'Or Photo: Instagram: Karim Benzema

'El Gato' Benzema decided to lose all contact with his club in one of the most complicated moments of his experience in Saudi Arabia, a country where they have no news of his whereabouts.

As revealed by the newspaper Al-Riyadiyathe 36-year-old forward went home after the game against Al-Nassr and He broke all contact with the coaching staff, his teammates and the club.

The same media indicated that Benzema abandoned Jedahh for no reason and with the season in progress. “He may be in disagreement with the club (…) But that doesn't excuse him because he doesn't make any effort.”

Benzema celebrates against Barcelona.

Journalist Abdel Karim Al Jasser revealed on the channel Al-Ekhbariya that the Frenchman had lost that competitive thirst and no longer has the desire to play football. “He wastes very easy chances and he seems to have lost the desire to play football”, he indicated.

Also: Fifa is not playing with Brazil: delegation travels to Rio to clarify or sanction

From Spain, They point out that he left the Arab country due to a foot problem and the club itself would have given him permission to begin his recovery elsewhere. Information that has not been confirmed or denied by coach Marcelo Gallardo, who has decided to remain silent.

Karim Benzema this season has played 20 games with Al-Ittihan in all competitions and has scored 12 goals and provided five assists.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO