Karim Benzema won this Sunday the trophy for the best French footballer who evolves in a foreign team, an award he has won for the third time. “It’s always a pride,” said the player in a short interview recorded on video since he was unable to attend the gala of the thirtieth edition of the National Union of Professional Footballers of France (UNFP) awards, held in Paris.

Benzema appreciated having won the award because “there are many French players” who stand out outside their country.

After having won the Spanish League, in which he is the leader in the scorers’ table, Benzema could still improve on his record this year in the Champions League final on the 28th in Paris.

“What I want to show is not just scoring goals, but scoring, supporting the team,” assured the footballer, 34 years old.

He recognized that a dream would be to win the Ballon d’Or next October,after finishing fourth in the last edition, but he recognized that to achieve it he needs collective titles with his club. EFE