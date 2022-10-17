A paradigm shift
The evolution of Benzema,
specially produced from
the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo
of Madrid, is extraordinary. He was a
great player who has also known
take responsibility for the goal.
2017-18
of minimums. The last
Cristiano’s season at Madrid
matches one of the returns
poorest of Benzema. its ineffectiveness
goleada was notorious.
2018-19: Another role
Benzema assumes the weight of the goal
of the white team and finishes off
much more, especially in the area
small. The one year map
to another it is illuminating.
2021-22: Unstoppable
Benzema finishes the campaign
with 44 goals, 15 in the Champions League. Their
effectiveness goes off: 24% effectiveness
in the shots. One in four is a goal.
