The most imperial leader.- Some speak on their Twitter account, others with the ball at their feet. Valencia, a noble and historic club far above that inexplicably burned account, spoke of “robberies” at half-time at the Bernabéu game. Immediately afterwards, Piqué joined the tweet battle, citing the tweet from the club che and pulling on irony (“Don’t say it too loud, they’re going to sanction you”). And what did Madrid do? Respond on the field with two goals from Vinicius. Some speak, others act. I do not remember that Madrid put any tweet after the 4-1 of Mestalla during the pandemic, a game that went down in history because Courtois was amazed how they were throwing him … 4 penalties! In this Madrid-Valencia we saw how the whites were awarded their second field penalty (whistled by the main referee) in the last 60 league games. In order to be a team that has benefited from “theft”, the refereeing guild is superbly concealed. In addition, Piccini had previously deflected a ball with his hand inside the area, which was not indicated by Hernández Hernández or by the VAR. Gayà himself, captain che, in an act that honors him acknowledged that “when they beat you 4-1 you have to make him look at it. We cannot make excuses ”. That’s how it is. Let’s assess Madrid’s great game from minute 30, warned with a wonderful left-foot from Modric that crashed into Cillessen’s crossbar. From there it was a monologue by the leader with the lapse of the Bordalás troop’s goal, due to a penalty thrown by Guedes and materialized by him after Courtois had streaked it brilliantly. For me, Mendy’s action was worthy of the maximum punishment, as was Damián Suárez’s grip on Marcelo in Getafe a week ago. Crying, everyone can say their thing here …

Karim 300 and 301.- The Benzema thing is on the way of legend. His double against Valencia allowed him to reach 300 goals for white and 301. Something that places him only six behind the mythical Di Stéfano. His 13 years at the Bernabéu reflect Karim’s commitment and loyalty with the shirt he honors every day, especially since Cristiano left in the summer of 2018. At 34 he has no roof. Stay hungry, without limits. Let them continue to ignore him at The Best and the Ballon d’Or. The attacks of bad conscience are going to grow in 2022 as you cannot imagine.

Vini, Ballon d’Or.- Not only do I say it because of the admiration I have for the Brazilian. The great Pedja Mijatovic reflected it in El Carrusel: “If he continues in this line, this year he will be eligible for the Ballon d’Or.” Vini scored another cartoon goal, the 2-0 that ended up breaking the resistance of the Turia city team. He left three like a squirrel, stole Diakhaby’s wallet and defined with the serenity of a magician. Goalkeeper to one side and ball to the other. His celebration dances are the dances of a proud crowd on his team.

Hala fans.- This wonderful triumph goes to Edu and his son Gonzalo de Rincón de Soto, Juan Carlos (great plumber) and his son Ángel de Azagra, and Vinicius de La Rioja, for the supporters of Villanueva de la Fuente (Ciudad Real), Es Fortí (Mallorca), Canals (Valencia) and Cocentaina (Alicante). Real Madrid is aware that this season can go down in history, with all objectives open and within reach. Now everyone dreams of winning on Wednesday in Riyadh Xavi’s Barça who is … 17 points away! Winning that Classic and the possible final to Atleti or Athletic it would be difficult to stop that engine directed by Don Carlo, that genius.