Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior scored two goals, as Real Madrid won four goals against one for Valencia in the match that took place at their stadium on Saturday.

The French striker opened the scoring before the break with a penalty kick, scoring his 300th goal with Real Madrid in all competitions.

With this goal, Benzema became the fourth player to reach this achievement in the club’s history after Alfredo Di Stefano (308), Raul (323) and Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Vinicius returned strongly after missing the last two matches of Real Madrid due to his infection with the Corona virus, and scored two goals at the beginning of the second half.

Gonzalo Guedes scored Valencia’s only goal in the 76th minute with a header after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved his attempt from the penalty mark.

Benzema ended the quartet two minutes before the end with a low shot from inside the penalty area, according to Reuters.

Benzema told reporters, “It is an honor and I am proud to have reached 301 goals with Real Madrid because it is the best club in the world. We played a great match for ourselves and for the fans as well, who deserved it after the loss to Getafe.”

Real Madrid consolidated its position in the lead and raised its tally to 49 points from 21 games, 8 points ahead of Seville, which has two more games left and hosts Getafe on Sunday.

And coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team needed some time to get into the match in freezing winter weather at the Santiago Bernabeu, where fans used to gather between scaffolding as Real Madrid continued the process of renovating its stadium, which costs about 908 million dollars.

After a lackluster start, Real Madrid reached their rhythm at the end of the first half and Luka Modric hit a ball that bounced off the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts continued to press until they scored the first goal when Casemiro fell inside the penalty area after being obstructed by defender Omar Alderetti.

Benzema took the penalty with a shot in the upper corner beyond the reach of goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Real Madrid kept their rhythm after the break, and Vinicius scored two goals within 9 minutes, the first came after a wonderful cooperation with Benzema, and then the Brazilian winger overtook two Valencia defenders before finding himself alone in the goal area.

His second goal came with a simple touch from a follow-up to a rebounding ball on the goal line after a shot from Marco Asensio.

Benzema remained the top scorer in the Spanish league this season with 17 goals, followed by Vinicius with 12 goals. Together, the two scored 29 of Real Madrid’s 45 goals this season.