Atlético de Madrid were visiting the Santiago Bernabéu with the aim of preventing Real Madrid from escaping, but they ran into two of the fittest footballers in the world. Benzema and Vinicius invented a play in the first half that put the advantage over the rojiblancos and the comfort to dominate the entire Real Madrid game.
The match began disputed, with the intensity that a derby assumes, but the rojiblancos practically found no goal. It was Real Madrid in a counter, which really seemed to have Atlético under control, who did not fail and made it 1-0. The whites weren’t getting much to Oblak’s goal, but after a filtered pass to Vinicius de Modric, the Brazilian invented a measured cross to Benzema so that he shoved the ball into the Slovenian goalkeeper’s goal. The first part would go away with almost no further shocks, except for a great stop by Courtois from a free kick that Griezmann placed in the squad.
In the second half, Cholo tried to change the attitude of his players, but failed to create much more danger. The entrance of Joao Félix gave him more creativity and control of the ball but it did not transform into real danger plays.
However, Real Madrid once again showed its effectiveness and in a good arrival to the area Asensio received an unmarked ball and first shot with his left a shot placed at the post that made it 2-0 to sentence the match.
Atlético de Madrid did not want to lose face to the game and despite the result they turned upside down. Joao Félix was about to score, but Courtois was again very attentive to avoid the goal. With the end of the game, the whites take another three points and put a lot of distance in between with Atlético.
