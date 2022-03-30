Real Madrid trained this Tuesday morning with good and bad news, and marked by the absence of Carlo Ancelotti, who tested positive for COVID-19 and stayed home. He is waiting to overcome the few remaining symptoms to return to Valdebebas, with the doubt of whether he will be able to reach Vigo. In his absence, training was led by his son and assistant coach, Davide Ancelotti.

The two injured continue to progress well: Benzema and Mendy went back to working alone, but on the pitch and touching the ball. The presence of both in Vigo is still not guaranteed, although it is expected that they can join the group to assess whether they can play against Celta, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The one who joined the list of potential casualties was Isco, with back discomfort, something that has been giving him recurring problems this season. It is doubt for Balaídos.

Kroos, for his part, is very weak after having suffered a major gastroenteritis in recent days. The idea is that this Thursday he can work without problems with the rest of his teammates. It will be in training at 4:00 p.m., a special schedule so that those who are missing can join in time, from the FIFA break: Modric, Bale, Jovic and the four South Americans (Rodrygo, Militao, Casemiro and Valverde).

Hazard, on Friday to Valdebebas

Those who returned this Wednesday were Camavinga and Carvajal. The winger, who was yesterday on the Riazor bench with Spain, He rejected the day off that internationals usually have when they finish with their respective teams and showed up in Valdebebas to work, with no time to lose.

Hazard, for his part, had a good night after undergoing surgery yesterday at the Sanitas La Zarzuela Hospital. The titanium plate on his right ankle was removed, and it is estimated that he will be out for between four and six weeks. In fact, this Wednesday he has already been doing exercises with his leg so as not to lose muscle, and It is expected that from Friday he will start going to Real Madrid City to work fully with the team’s physios.