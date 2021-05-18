He has had to spend a long five years but the most anticipated return in national team football is already a reality. Benzema has been included by Didier Deschamps in the squad list from France, the world champion, for the Eurocup that begins in less than a month, a year after the initially scheduled date, altered by the covid-19 pandemic.

Along the way have been some of the best years in the career of a player who is already a Real Madrid legend and who has left with his club for one more season. The Lion’s ‘9’ has shown so much on the pitch that the situation was already untenable, with the ‘Valbuena case’ already far back in time and without any sports justification for not being included in the calls for ‘Les Bleus’.

The Gaul has been the Madrid’s scoring support, both in the League and in the Champions League, competitions in which he accumulates 22 and 6 goals, to which he adds one more in the Spanish Super Cup for a total of 29 in the 2020-21 campaign, which still has the decisive duel against Villarreal. This is the third most productive course of his career as a Real Madrid player, after 32 goals in 2013-14 and 30 in 2018-19. Add to your course service sheet up to eight assists and a huge specific weight in the white offensive game.

With the French team he accumulates 81 games, 27 goals and 18 assists despite his long absence and was present at the call for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where ‘Les Bleus’ reached the quarterfinals. It will also be the third Eurocup for Benzema, after being in Austria and Switzerland in 2008 and Poland and Ukraine in 2012, and will offer Deschamps yet another luxury resource on a payroll that already scared before. A list in which they are also another madridista like Varane, the azulgranas Griezmann and Dembélé, the mattress Lemar and the sevillista Kooundé, as well as stars like Mbappé, Kanté or Pogba.

The long punishment for Benzema in France, which left him out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which the French team was champion, and the 2016 European Championship, precisely on French territory, goes back to an issue that began in a concentration with the national team gala in 2014. Mathieu Valbuena received a call in which they demanded 150,000 euros in exchange for not spreading a video of sexual content in which the then Olympique de Lyon footballer appeared, who decided to denounce the extortion.

The investigation of the matter went as far as Karim Zenati, a childhood friend of Benzema who was contacted by the blackmailers to get in touch with the Real Madrid player so that he could act as an intermediary. Already in October, during the last concentration of the French team that he attended, Benzema spoke with Valbuena and recommended that he pay the amount demanded to avoid any type of problem.

Due to this conversation, the white striker had to testify in November and although he assured that it was a simple “advice to a friend”, the prosecution considered that he was trying to pressure Valbuena and was part of the extortion, for which he was charged with a alleged crime of complicity in blackmail and removed from the selection of France awaiting a trial that will not be held until October of this year.