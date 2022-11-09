As suspected after his recent mysterious absences, Karim Benzema will not play for Real Madrid again until after the World Cup in Qatar. The French striker was once again absent from group work in Wednesday’s session, the last before tomorrow’s league match against Cádiz at the Santiago Bernabéu, so he will be absent again against the Cadiz team. This is the fifth game that the recent Ballon d’Or has not played due, according to the official version, to the “muscle discomfort” that he has suffered since last October 19.

After the defeat in Vallecas that left the leadership in the hands of Barça, coach Carlo Ancelotti had hinted that the great white star could play against Cádiz. However, in the end, Benzema will not be at the yellow team’s visit to Chamartín either. German defender Antonio Rüdiger, another imminent World Cup player, absent in Vallecas due to hip overload, will also be missing. In this case, his presence was almost ruled out since last Tuesday.

These casualties increase the suspicions that in the Real Madrid squad, as in other big ones, there is the ‘World Cup’ syndrome. A new epidemic motivated by the proximity of the World Cup in Qatar and the fear of footballers who have their presence guaranteed to suffer an injury that prevents them from performing in the biggest event in the world, along with the Olympic Games.

In the case of Benzema, it so happens that he is facing the last chance of his brilliant career, weighed down in Didier Deschamps’ selection as a result of that sexual blackmail scandal against Mathieu Valbuena in which Karim was involved and was court. The Madrid striker returned to France to play the 2021 European Championship after almost six years away from the ‘Bleus’ for those non-sporting reasons.