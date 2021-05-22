Karim Benzema he is living the best year of his career. Everything goes well for him: he has become the watchword of Real Madrid, he sees the door with an insulting ease and a few days ago it was announced his return to the French national team. After seven years, he will play a great tournament with les bleus, the Eurocup (the last was the 2014 World Cup).

To make it round, Benzema wants to win his fourth league with Real Madrid. If the team is still alive in the fight for the title, it is thanks to their goals (22). He is by far the top scorer in the squad at the local tournament. He has 16 goals more than the second, Casemiro with six. In the fight for the top scorer, he is far from 30 Messi, but if it could surpass Gerard Brown, second with 23, on the last day. Notably, Without the penalty goals, the Frenchman would already be second, since the Villarreal forward has scored ten goals from 11 meters for just one from Karim. Messi, meanwhile, has scored three.

If we take into account all the competitions, Benzema is just three goals away from equaling his best year on target, 2011/2012 when he scored 32. Brings together the 34% of the team’s goals this season (86) or, what is the same, he scores one out of every three Madrid goals. Since he left Christian He has assumed greater responsibility and increased his scoring figures, his great debt for many years. Last year, with 27 goals, he was the team’s offensive leader. In this he has maintained the progression and hopes that it will be worth to lift a title.