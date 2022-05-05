Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French Karim Benzema, Real Madrid’s top scorer, achieved an exceptional season, with his numbers that speak of him, not only in the local league “La Liga”, but also in the European Champions League “Champions League” that Madridistas love, and won it 13 times in their history, and they are close to obtaining it for the fourth time. The ten, after they reached their final match, in which they face another strong opponent, Liverpool, on May 28, at the Stade de France in the French capital, Paris.

And what Benzema did throughout this year’s championship, from its inception, is a strong indication that he is determined to reach the maximum extent in it, as he did at the local level by winning the “La Liga” championship.

Benzema led Real to beat Manchester City 3-1, in the second leg of the championship semi-final, after City were leading 1-0, in addition to the victory of “Blomon” 4-3 in the first leg, and the French star succeeded in reviving the match in the last minute of the match. Its original time, when he brilliantly made a pass for the first goal for the Brazilian Rodrygo, who did not hesitate to accept the gift, and deposited it directly in Ederson’s goal to make the score 1-1, and a minute later Rodrygo added his second goal to make the score 2-1, which means the two teams are tied, and the match is extended to two halves Benzema returned during the first overtime period to score the goal of progress and qualify through a penalty kick, ending the match with Real Madrid winning 3-1 and qualifying for the final.

Benzema raised his goal tally in the tournament since the beginning of his participation in it to 86 goals, scored in 141 matches, including 12 goals in 19 matches with his former team, Lyon, and 74 goals in 122 matches with Real.

He also raised his tally of goal-making to 29 goals throughout the history of the tournament, including 26 assists with «Merengi», and 3 assists with Lyon.

This season, Benzema scored 10 goals in the playoffs, a number that only Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo did in the 2016-2017 season, according to the Opta Statistics and Records Foundation.

Benzema raised his total score of goals in this edition to 15, which he started last September when he scored the goal of his team’s 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

And it became certain that he would get the title of top scorer in this edition of the tournament, as his closest competitor, the Polish Robert Lewandowski (13 goals), his team Bayern Munich, exited the tournament, and the third in the Egyptian standings, Mohamed Salah, the top scorer of Liverpool, scored only 8 goals, and there is only one left. One match for each of them “Benzema and Salah”, which in any case is not enough to score 7 goals, for Salah to be equal with the French star.

The funny thing is that the “Radio Monte Carlo Sport” network described Karim Benzema’s current season as “xxlarge”, in reference to the number of heavy goals he scored in various competitions (43 goals), and nominated him to win the Golden Ball for this year, if he scored in the final match. His team won the title.