Customers of Benu pharmacies react with shock to an email stating that the contracts with several health insurers have not yet been finalized. This would mean that customers would have to pay for their medicines themselves from 1 January.

Chairman of the board Aad de Groot of health insurer DSW is furious: ,,We receive hundreds of calls from concerned people who sometimes even call crying for advice. And we are still small with 775,000 insured persons. VGZ has no fewer than four million insured persons. Benu puts pressure on the negotiations with this email, about the backs of vulnerable patients.”

Jascha Hagendoorn of VGZ confirms that ‘there are a lot of calls about it’. ,,I understand DSW’s frustration very well. There are patients who depend on medication and they have sleepless nights because of this. This causes unnecessary anxiety. We choose not to let this escalate, but to conduct the negotiations at the negotiating table.”

Unrest

The unrest arose after an email that was sent on Wednesday evening. Benu – with hundreds of pharmacies in the Rotterdam and Dordrecht region in particular – indicated that it had not yet concluded a contract for the new year with all insurers. Customers who are affiliated with an insurer without a contract will be asked to pay for medicines themselves, it can be read. Benu warns that the bill can be submitted to the health insurance company, but may not be reimbursed. See also Health Council: making healthcare more sustainable is not progressing

‘Do you want no uncertainty and want to be sure that you will be reimbursed for Benu’s care? Then cancel your current health insurance before 1 January. You then have the whole month of January to choose a health insurance policy. This can also be your current insurer,’ says the email.



Quote

I need medication for my high blood pressure. As patients, we suffer Margo Meijer

Margo Meijer from Gorinchem was shocked: ,,It is scandalous, two days before New Year’s Eve. You are almost forced to switch insurance in a hurry or pay for the medicines in cash first, and not everyone can do this. Then it is also the question of whether you will be reimbursed the full amount. Switching to another pharmacy is not easy either, because there are hardly any alternatives here in Gorinchem. I immediately called our insurance, but they couldn’t take away the concerns. Apparently the pharmacy and the insurers are still fighting out the negotiations about the contract. I need medication for my high blood pressure. As patients, we are the victims.”

Really fierce

That is exactly the reason that De Groot of DSW is also ‘really furious’. “We already signed a contract last night, so we can reassure our customers. But this email should never have been sent. No one in our healthcare system is allowed to put pressure on the back of the patient to come to a contract. That’s what Benu is doing now. It often concerns older, vulnerable people.”

De Groot therefore immediately brought the matter to the attention of the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa): “I’m going to work on it, because this is not possible.”

Good hope

Benu-apotheek says through a spokesperson that it finds the unrest ‘very annoying’, but denies that pressure was put on the negotiations via email. ,,At the moment we do not have a contract with VGZ and Caresq, but we remain hopeful that we will make ends meet. Usually this all happens behind the scenes. Now that it has not been arranged at the last minute, we believe that we should inform people at a time when they still have a choice. We don’t want to inform them too late.”

VGZ states that their members are insured for reimbursement of good contracted pharmaceutical care. “We regret that the reporting by Benu pharmacy has caused unnecessary unrest, because we assume that we can also conclude an agreement with Benu in 2023. As long as we are still negotiating with this pharmacy, we will reimburse medicines in the same way as with contracted pharmacies. If we do not conclude a contract, our members can switch to another pharmacy or pay part of the costs themselves. They can also use one of our contracted (online) preferred providers.”

