The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, announced that he will speak on the national radio and TV network. It didn’t help the matter. Executives are betting that it will ask the population to save energy. Brazil is going through the biggest water crisis since 1931.

The ministry denies the risk of blackouts or rationing – when there is a forced reduction in consumption – of electricity. It works, however, on a provisional measure that creates a committee for decisions on the subject. It should be called the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Water Management (CREG).

The head of Mines and Energy is the only one on the current Esplanade to make a statement on national television. Bolsonaro only passed the microphone on to 3 other subordinates:

Eduardo Pazuello (Health) – spoke in January 6, 2021 on the covid-19 pandemic and the MP (provisional measure) for the purchase of vaccines;

Pazuello spoke about measures to combat the pandemic and the start of vaccination in the country. It also criticized the clauses requested by Pfizer for the sale of its immunizing agent. The government’s actions are targeted by Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate.

Weintraub, despite the cheerful tone in the statement, spoke about another thorny issue for the government: the realization of the Enem tests was criticized because of the realization in the midst of the pandemic. In addition, he had record abstentions.

Salles, on the other hand, had the actions against the oil that spread throughout the Northeast questioned by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

