Former minister had to testify about jewelry case given by the Saudi government to former president Jair Bolsonaro

Former Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque testified to the PF (Federal Police) this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) about the jewelry case. The former minister testified online at the Police Station for the Repression of Treasury Crimes, in São Paulo, according to the report. Power360.

Bento was summoned to explain the case of the gifts given by the Saudi government to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The jewels seized by the Federal Revenue Service were in the luggage of Marcos Soeiro, Bento’s advisor. To the tax authorities, the then minister said at the time that the pieces valued at BRL 16.5 million would be destined for Michelle.

In a dispatch, the minister of the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) Augusto Nardes listed the questions that the former minister should answer during his testimony:

what were the gifts received on the occasion of the visit to Saudi Arabia;

which ones were brought in your luggage;

the gifts would be for the former first lady and the former president or would be incorporated into the Union’s acquis; It is

if the gifts were received on a personal basis, what would be the arrangements for payment of taxes.

Nardes also requested that Bolsonaro respond:

what were the gifts received on the visit to Saudi Arabia;

which ones are in possession of the ex-president at the moment, in addition to those that have already been seized;

what was the fate of each of those present;

whether the items would be incorporated into the Brazilian government’s collection;

if received on a personal basis, what arrangements are made for paying the due taxes; It is

whether there was guidance for sending an employee on a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane to try to fetch the jewels given by the Saudi government.

BOLSONARO’S JEWELS

newspaper report The State of São Paulo revealed last Friday (3.Mar.2023) that the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue. The pieces, valued at BRL 16.5 millionwould be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the then first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The set consisted of a necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from Chopard, the Swiss brand of luxury accessories.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. They were in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

The legislation determines that assets exceeding the value of US$ 1,000 must be declared. In this case, Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total seized item – a total of R$ 12 million.

To enter the country without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that it was an official gift for the First Lady and the President of the Republic. In this way, the jewels would be destined to the Union’s assets.

According to the report, the former head of the Executive tried to recover the jewels another 8 times, using Itamaraty and officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy and even the Navy, but failed.

Bolsonaro denied the illegality of the pieces and said he was being accused of a gift he neither asked for nor received. Michelle also said she was unaware of the set.

After the publication of the newspaper report The State of São Paulo who revealed the case, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication in the Bolsonaro government, Fabio Wajngarten, published a series of documents and stated that the jewels would go to the presidential collection.

Despite the letters released by Wajngarten, the Federal Revenue said on Saturday (4.mar) that the Bolsonaro government had not followed the necessary procedures to incorporate the pieces into the Union’s collection.

On Tuesday (March 7), the PF (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewels coming from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. The new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s version, which claimed that the jewelry donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, Bolsonaro confirmed that the 2nd jewelry box of the Swiss luxury brand Chopard was listed as a personal collection. However, the former president continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.