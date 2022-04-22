Minister of Mines and Energy says that the analysis of the TCU was an advance in the process, despite the suspension for 20 days

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, said that he believes that the privatization of Eletrobras will be completed by July. In a virtual press conference, held on the morning of this Friday (22.Apr.2022) during his trip to India.

Bento stated that he considered the judgment of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) on Wednesday (Apr. analysis by Minister Vital do Rêgo.

“We understand that this process is important for the country. We do believe that we will carry out the capitalization either at the end of this 1st semester or in July of this year“, said Benedict.

The minister said, however, that he recognizes that the postponement of the final decision by the court made the government’s initial timetable unfeasible. The expectation was to carry out the privatization in late April or early May.

“The decision that was taken, that the process be on the agenda within 20 days, will obviously require an adjustment in our schedule for the offering of shares. And we will also have to consider, now, the financial results of Eletrobras for the 1st quarter of 2022“, said Benedict.

Understand the new schedule

The privatization of Eletrobras will be carried out via capitalization, which will consist of a public offering of primary shares – that is, issuance of new shares – so that the current participation of approximately 72% of the Union in the Eletrobras Group is reduced to less than 65%. The offer will be made both on B3 and on the New York Stock Exchange.

With the suspension by the TCU, the process should return to the Court’s agenda at the May 11 session. As a result, there will not be enough time to carry out the public offering until the 14th, the deadline for Eletrobras to capitalize, considering only the company’s financial results until the last quarter of 2021.

This is because by the rules of the SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commissionthe US Securities and Exchange Commission) companies with shares traded in the US have a period of 134 days from their last balance sheet to make capitalizations.

Thus, the offer will have to consider the financial results for the 1st quarter of 2022, expected to be released on May 16th. In practice, therefore, the new window of opportunity, considering the 134 days, runs until August, but the minister is in a hurry so that privatization is not carried out close to the elections.