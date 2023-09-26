Derby Bentley turns 90. Also known as the Bentley 3½ Litre, the first examples of this model went into production in 1933, almost a century ago: To celebrate the milestone, the British automaker welcomed last Friday in Crewe 60 historical specimens “of the Derby era” in a sort of gathering organized by The Silent Sports Car Club, the owners’ club dedicated to the Derby Bentley.

Vintage gathering

The more than 100 guests who attended this show enjoyed a tour of Bentley’s Dream Factory campus in Crewe, as well as exploring the newly renovated Heritage Collection and visiting the Mulliner workshops. A special example of the 3½ Liter from 1934 with Thrupp & Maberley bodywork was put on display for guests in the newly opened Lineage area, where the 8 pre-war cars from the Heritage Collection were also on display. Furthermore, on Saturday, one of the flagships of Bentley’s historic range, the MkV Corniche from 1939, a unique example recently re-registered, it took to the streets for the first time in 84 years to join the celebrations.

Record production

The Derby-era Bentleys that attended the rally actually accounted for a large percentage of the over 40 independent body shops who supplied bespoke bodies for the model in the 1930s: notable examples include chassis B15AE, one of the two original launch cars produced in September 1933, and 3-B-50, the only survivor of four saloons experimental six-cylinder engines from 1939. Numbers in hand, they were produced in Derby more than 2,400 Bentleys between 1933 and 1939.

The silent sports car

The Derby Bentley has always been defined as “the silent sports car”, thanks to the 3.5 liter six-cylinder engine hidden under the bonnet which stood out for its fluidity and refinement. The maximum power it was capable of delivering it was close to 120 HP, a very respectable specification for its era, which allowed it to reach a maximum speed of 145 km/h. Compared to the 2¾ liter supercharged engine mounted on the Rolls-Royce “Peregrine” experimental project, on which the creation of the Bentley 3½ Liter was actually based, this engine boasted a higher compression ratio, a more advanced profile of the camshaft and two carburettors mounted on a cross-flow head. A four-speed manual transmission and four-wheel leaf spring suspension were offered in combination.