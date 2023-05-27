Bentley has a new Director of Design. It’s about Robin Page, who will officially assume the new position starting from 1 September: he will succeed Tobias Sühlmann, who is leaving the luxury brand to pursue other job opportunities, not better specified by Bentley. Let’s talk about one old acquaintance of the British brand, for which Page has already worked for a good ten years at the beginning of the millennium.

Switched to Bentley

Between 2001 and 2013, in fact, he was Head of Interior Design at Bentley, a position in which he dealt, among other things, with the interior styling of the iconic first generation Continental GT, defined as “the pinnacle of luxuryfrom the same company. Before returning to Bentley, however, Page held various positions within the Volvo Group, where he was, for example, Head of Global Design and UX, a decisive position in the creation of the design language for future electric models of the brand. We can safely say that Page certainly does not lack experience, at least in the field of design.

Speak Hallmark

“I am delighted to welcome Robin back to Bentley after working with him during a very formative period in Bentley history, where we launched the Continental GT that sets industry standards – said Adrian Hallmark, President and CEO of Bentley to whom Page will report – He joins us at a time when we are shaping an even bigger story, as we accelerate our journey towards full electrification by 2030. His previous experiences in the innovative world of automotive design, combined with a strong knowledge of the brand, suggest that it is a perfectly positioned profile for us to achieve our future ambitions to become leader in sustainable luxury mobility“.

Leading a team

“Having worked at Bentley for 17 years, I have always had a strong connection with the brand and have kept an eye on its evolution – added Page, who from 1 September will lead a team of about 50 design experts – Come back and have the opportunity to help define the design language for Bentley’s first battery electric models, re-establishing the rules and maintaining a certain continuity with past and presentit is a challenge that I am privileged to face”.