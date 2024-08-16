Debut days for the new Bentley Continental GT Speed fourth generation, which is scheduled to premiere this week on the catwalk at the prestigious The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, as part of Monterey Car Week. And it won’t be just any old model: the launch will feature the first new Continental GT Speed ​​with exclusive content created by Mulliner, Bentley’s in-house division dedicated to customisation and one-of-a-kind projects.

A particular color theme

The car on display will in fact be equipped with a particular colour theme Orange Flame Satin, one of 15 new satin colours in the Bentley paint range requiring up to 55 hours of handcrafted work to be applied and finished to perfection. Contrasting with the orange bodywork, all exterior light elements are finished in gloss black, with 22” ten-spoke black painted wheels and self-levelling logos. The visual impact of the specification is matched by the acoustic impact, thanks to a sports exhaust and Naim for Bentley sound system.

Interiors by Mulliner

But it is the interiors that are the strong point of the elements of Mulliner’s Personal Commissioning Guide. Starting from a cabin finished in Gravity Grey (a new shade for the new Continental GT Speed) and Brunel leatherscontrasting orange accents bring the cabin to life, while the Diamond Quilted areas of the seats, doors and rear quarter panels feature contrast stitching in Gravity Grey. The same colour is used in Piano finish alongside Piano Brunel for the dual-finish painted fascias, while the centre console is matched in Piano Brunel, both colours precisely matched to their respective leathers. Mandarin accents – a bright orange – are then applied as accents to the fascias, door beltlines and upper ‘bullseye’ vent fins. The demarcation line between the two fender colours is finished in a dark stain. The same Mandarin orange accent is applied to all four seats via contrasting piping, bringing the orange theme from the outside into the cabin.

Bentley at Monterey Car Week

A fleet of more than 30 new Continental GT Speeds has arrived in North America, ready to begin a dealer tour across the country and a programme of customer drives and events to demonstrate the capabilities of Bentley’s new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. The latest evolution of the Continental GT family features an all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, paired with a powerful electric motor and 25.9kWh battery, making the new Grand Tourer a true everyday supercar, capable of accelerating from standstill to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds (0-62mph in 3.2 seconds), reaching a top speed of 335km/h (209mph), and travelling 80km (50 miles) on EV electric power alone on the EU drive cycle, with CO2 emissions of just 29g/km and a total range of more than 800km (500 miles).