Bentley has chosen its Crewe headquarters to house the production of its first 100% electric model. The plant, which will start construction of the EV starting in 2025, currently employs around 4,000 people, and will receive £ 2.5 billion in investments over the next decade, which the British carmaker will also allocate to the Research and Development sector with a focus on sustainability. The future of the Crewe factory, which had been questioned a few months ago, it therefore seems to have been more than clarified.

“We started production in Crewe in 1936, and have been investing ever since hundreds of millions in electrification infrastructure and certificationsso we have the ability to build our first electric right there – Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in 2020 – The important thing to think about is that we need to continue to be competitive, and fight to ensure that most of our cars are built in Crewe. We are part of a group and therefore we have to prove that we are the best option, but from our brand point of view our goal is to ensure that everything can be assembled here ”. If the first electric Bentley is built in Crewe, however, the same cannot be said of unpainted bodywork of the model, which will instead be made at the Volkswagen Group plant in Hanover, Germany, before being shipped to Crewe.

For the occasion, Bentley is aiming high by creating the so-called “Dream Factory“, Which will include the current Crewe facility to which will be added an expansion that will soon be built by the British house: its goal will be to transform Bentley operations into the future benchmark of luxury car production with unique experiences for customers and employees, incorporating next generation digital manufacturing concepts and enjoying a low environmental impact.