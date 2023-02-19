As a first step, the new buildings will include an assembly line for BEV prototypes leading up to the introduction of Bentley’s first BEV electric car in 2026. In addition, establishing this new facility as a hub for future model development, a software integration, a dedicated prototype workshop, weather stress testing, and an area entirely dedicated to the development of new materials. To celebrate this important moment, Peter Bosch Member of the Board for Manufacturing and Dr. Matthias Rabe, Member of the Board for R&D, signed a structural column, which is one of 101 columns that will be part of the new building. Costing £35m to build, the center is part of a £2.5bn ten-year investment program for future products also at the Pyms Lane factory in Crewe, where all Bentley models are handcrafted.

Turning Crewe into a ‘Dream Factory’ is the key to the Beyond100 strategy which makes Bentley the most forward-thinking luxury brand and will see the company reinventing its entire product range to support an electrified future, while achieving carbon-neutral status by 2030. This modern plant will actively contribute to the development of new zero impact vehicles, which arise from plants created to be zero impact starting from production, thanks to the application of new digital technologies. The new Launch Quality Center will develop over two floors, each of 4,000 square meters. The in-house metrology team will be located on the ground floor, responsible for measuring every part of a Bentley to the highest standards of accuracy, this team’s role is critical to the quality, performance and longevity of every luxury car they comes off the production line. The second floor will essentially house a complete virtual production proving ground, including a laboratory for future material testing and a mini-assembly line for testing future assembly of BEV cars.