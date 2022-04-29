Bentley is ready to expand its range with the introduction of a new mysterious model. At the moment, the British car manufacturer has limited itself to announcing that the car will debut on May 10th, without revealing any details about it. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser clip rather cryptic of this new model, which simply immortalizes the interior of a door complete with purple ambient lighting and illuminated rhombus-shaped motifs on the upholstery. According to the latest rumors, it could be the long-wheelbase variant of the Bentayga.

As reported by Carscoops, however, the interior design of the door, in addition to the positioning of the door handle, seem to be different from all current Bentley models, including the Bentayga, so it cannot be ruled out that the British car manufacturer is working. on a completely new model. “The company’s designers, engineers and craftsmen have gone to great lengths to combine luxury, technology and performance in a way that only Bentley can offer”, reads an official note issued by the same British company. The new Bentley flagship will undoubtedly be powered by a heat engine: in fact, remember that the Crewe brand has announced the launch of five new electric models, but only starting from 2025, which means that until that year only Bentley thermal combustion novelties will be expected.