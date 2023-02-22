These are tough times. After the Aventador, the GT-R and the Chiron, we are now saying goodbye to Bentley’s W12 engine. But not without a dramatic ending. The final piece of the twelve-cylinder is the Batur, which was unveiled last year. Now Bentley has revealed the final specifications of the latest W12 – and it is the most powerful twelve-cylinder production car ever.

For the extra power, Mulliner mounts a modified intake and exhaust, they improve the cooling systems and optimize the turbos. All in all, this provides an output of 750 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The Continental GT Speed ​​has 659 hp and 900 Nm. You can also order this, just like the Bentayga Speed ​​and Flying Spur Speed. Production of the W12 engines will end in 2024.

Only 18 pieces of the last W12 from Bentley

Bentley and Mulliner only build eighteen units of the last W12 (and the accompanying car) and they are all forgiven. The special Baturs should be ready in April 2024. When production is finished, the counter of Bentley W12 engines will be over 100,000 units. Also nice: the thirty employees who work on the W12 will all get a new job within the company.

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark also has a word about the W12 engine: ‘When we launched the W12 in 2003, we knew we had a strong engine that would boost both the cars and the brand. Twenty years and more than 100,000 W12s later, the time has come to retire the iconic engine.”

What should Bentley customers buy now?

When the W12 is no longer there, all models of the brand will be available as hybrids. This is the first step towards an all-electric line-up. The Baturs cost about 2 million euros each. Fortunately, other Bentleys with W12 engines are slightly cheaper. Something.