The iconic thruster Bentley W12 is honored by the same British car manufacturer with a new limited edition available for Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT and Continental GTC. Named “Speed ​​Edition 12”this new special series developed by Bentley will be limited to the production of 120 examples for each of the four models mentioned above.

Exclusive items

From a point of view aesthetic and stylistic, to distinguish this special series from the standard versions of the models will be the task of the badge of the edition 12, the entrance sills, the embroidery on the seats, the inserts on the fascia of the dashboard and the numbered plate of the engine. The Blackline specificationsmoreover, they accentuate the performance character of this special edition in an even more overbearing way, adding the 22″ Speed ​​black wheels and the silver brake calipers. In terms of bodywork, for the livery customers will also be able to opt for a new sophisticated Opalite paint, available as an option.

Tribute to an icon

The real focus of this limited series is clearly the W12 engine: we are talking about an icon that made history in Bentley, which is why those who purchase a Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT or Continental GTC in the “Speed ​​Edition 12” version will receive a scale commemorative W12 engine block.

Record performance

Numbers in hand, in fact, over 100,000 units of this engine have been produced since it was introduced: with the advent of electrification, however, the British company will be forced to interrupt its production, and it will do so exactly in April next year. Returning to the “Speed ​​Edition 12” models, in this case the Bentley-built W12 is capable of delivering 659 HP of total power and 900 Nm of torque. In short, a true force of nature, to which enthusiasts will have to slowly get used to: from the spring of 2024 it will in fact say goodbye to the global automotive panorama.