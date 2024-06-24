The new Bentley Record Room opened its doors. What has been described as Co-op Live Manchester’s most exclusive premium experience and one of the most exclusive music venues in the world, enjoys total capacity of 100 guests, and offers customers and a limited number of members a welcoming space that recalls the refined luxury of the British brand’s cars. A space that was designed by Bentley’s internal team, and which aims to guarantee the maximum in terms of performance and acoustic quality.

Bentley Record Room

“Adjacent to the artists’ green room, the space can be easily adapted to accommodate the stage for a spontaneous encore or to showcase emerging talent before the show – says Bentley – Guests will have at their disposal a vast choice of refined restaurants with welcome service, a reserved car park and a private entrance dedicated to them”. In short, a premium experience for a few, a few already established: the British brand has made it known that registrations to attend this exclusive space they are already sold out.

Exclusive premium experience

Bespoke finishes are expertly presented throughout the building, from characterful “Bentley Diamonds” made from locally sourced English wool from the ceilings to the distressed walnut panels that decorate the walls. Panels: each of them features geometric lines and curves different to adapt to different acoustics of the sound spectrum, while all the walls surrounding the stage area are inlaid with shaped walnut grain. Elsewhere we find the stately bar counter framed in curved walnut and various furniture pieces from Bentley Home sporting the machine-embroidered B for Bentley.

Total capacity of 100 guests

“We have created an intimate space that speaks to the authenticity of the Bentley brand in its interpretation of luxury and craftsmanship, whilst elevating the sensory experience of his guests – commented Chris Cooke, Head of Design Collaborations at Bentley Motors – Our finished project offers unparalleled acoustic quality, while incorporating signature design details, such as diamonds

locally sourced wool acoustics and the graceful walnut grain inside the stage. Every detail contributes harmoniously to creation a memorable experience“.