The global automotive industry continues to face a number of obstacles, from the pandemic to the shortage of components through the war between Russia and Ukraine, which have had a certain impact on the business of auto manufacturers. The financial results announced by the companies for the first half of 2022 demonstrate this, even if many have managed to come out of this situation with their heads held high. It is the case of Bentleywhich in the first six months of the year recorded operating profits of 398 million euros, an increase of 124% compared to the same period last year.

According to numbers reported by the Crewe automaker, the revenue increased from € 1.324 billion in the first half of 2021 to € 1.707 billion. The turnover for the auto sector alone deserves a separate mention, which has risen from 186,000 to 213,000 euros largely due to the greater levels of customization. As for the best-selling models in the first six months of the year, the Bentayga SUV stole the show having achieved 40% of total sales. The 27% is instead attributable to the Flying Spur, which finished third behind the Continental GT which recorded 33%. As for the individual marketsBentley sales increased 33% in Europe and 44% in the UK thanks to the introduction of the Continental GT Speed, while they decreased in China.

Optimism filters out in view of the future, with Bentley intending to push even harder on the accelerator pedal for what concerns the Beyond100 strategy: the British brand’s aim is to reinvent the entire range to embrace a fully electrified future. Also for this reason Bentley has in mind a ten-year investment program from 3 billion euros for future products and for the Pyms Lane factory in Crewe, where all the models in its range are built.