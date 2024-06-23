Bentley Motors has unveiled a stunning limited edition collection of three models:

the Continental GT Azure V8, the Flying Spur Azure V8 and the Bentayga Azure V8. These one-of-a-kind examples, handcrafted at Bentley’s Crewe factory in England, are available exclusively at Bentley Istanbul.

The Silhouette Mulliner Istanbul Collection celebrates the rich cultural heritage, world-famous monuments and artistic beauty of the historic Turkish city of Istanbul. Artisans from Bentley’s Mulliner division worked closely with the Bentley Istanbul team to create a design that recalls the blue and turquoise hues of the Bosphorus Strait and the sky reflected in its waters.

The exterior of the cars is distinguished by the Black Sapphire paint, enriched by sporty details in Dragonfly Blue, such as the stripe on the carbon side skirts and the special Silhouette sill plates. The interior also reflects this color theme, with special embroidery of the Maiden’s Tower, the Galata Tower and the famous Bosphorus bridges, done in Dragonfly Blue on the headrests and rear cushions. The seats are upholstered in Imperial Blue and Beluga leathers, inspired by the blue tiles of the Sultanahmet Mosque.

To further characterize the models from the Istanbul Silhouette Collection, “Piano Imperial Blue” wood and jewel-like “Galaxy” natural stone were used on the front panel and infotainment area. A specially designed key ring reminds you of the exclusive nature of these cars and the extraordinary city they celebrate.

Kerem Güven, General Manager of Bentley Istanbul, commented: “We have seen the Bentley brand grow and prosper over the last 17 years in Istanbul. The market for bespoke craftsmanship has increased here, so we anticipate strong interest from our discerning customers in this exclusive collection, which celebrates the unique blend of history, art and modernity of our city.”

Balazs Rooz, Regional Director of Bentley Motors Europe, added: “Mulliner represents the pinnacle of the Bentley experience, with bespoke details that reflect a place, an era or celebrate an occasion. Each limited edition car features stunning interior furnishings, stitching details and imagery of Istanbul, using also sustainable materials and design from the city itself, all carefully created in the Mulliner workshop in Crewe.”

The Istanbul Silhouette Collection by Bentley Mulliner it will be available starting in June at the Bentley Istanbul showroom, located in the Doğuş Center in Maslak, and in a pop-up store in Galaport.