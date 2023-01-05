Bentley has presented the new and long-awaited Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB), a luxury SUV that guarantees maximum well-being throughout the journey, whether driving or being driven.

It is based on the latest second generation Bentayga and extends the wheelbase and rear space by an additional 180mm. The increase in length occurs at the rear door, creating an exceptionally luxurious area where luxury meets technological innovation, while always maintaining the Bentley hallmarks of effortless performance, exquisite craftsmanship and endless customisation.

The Bentayga EWB provides the ultimate in well-being for rear passengers, with the most advanced seat ever installed in a vehicle, three different seat configurations, new dual air ionizers and increased cabin space.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the rear cabin has been improved to further increase well-being on board.

New to the Bentayga EWB is the introduction of heated rear doors and center armrests, adding a level of detail designed for the cabin of the world’s most luxurious SUV.

With more space than any other luxury competitor, an emphasis on well-being, the introduction of the world’s first automatic climate control and a rear seat with advanced postural adjustment, extraordinary journeys are guaranteed.