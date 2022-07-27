The brand Bentley has decided to postpone for a year the launch of its first electric car. It will no longer be 2025, therefore, as originally planned; but 2026. The news had already circulated in recent days and also with more details, while this time the managing director of the English brand did not give further explanations.

According to what Adrian Hallmark said to the Automotive News Europe website, the postponement of the launch would have nothing to do with the software problems related to Audi’s Artemis project. The rumors released recently spoke of a general delay in the electronic projects of the Volkswagen group, problems that would have facilitated the farewell of the board of directors to Herbert Diess, the former CEO who will be replaced by Oliver Blume (current CEO of Porsche ). Therefore, denied this software responsibility, there would be no other concrete hypotheses other than that of a general lengthening of project times, perhaps linked to both the shortage of semiconductors and the planning chain.

The car, which should be in coupe format with a version that will cost 250,000 euros, will not be the only one to be returned to the aforementioned Artemis family. Audi and Porsche will also have similar problems. Perhaps Hallmark is trying to put out this so-called ‘fire’ by taking some time, waiting for more serene spirits within the Wolfsburg group.

Bentley will go fully electric starting in 2030, and from 2026 it should only offer electric or plug-in hybrid cars. The money that will be invested in the transition will amount to 3 million euros. Much of this money would have been budgeted for the future thanks to the last few years of good business, with Bentley finally making a comeback after so many difficult years.