After the launch of the Bacalar in just 12 units, a second Bentley Mulliner model in 25 units will arrive in 2023. From the rumors of ‘Autocar’ it will have a W12 from 321 km / h and an inaccessible price: from 1.78 to 2.35 million euros. The style recalls the Exp 100 GT prototype shown in 2019

After the launch of the Bacalar, the exclusive convertible produced in only 12 units so much appreciated in the past, Bentley, through its Mulliner division, will give life to a new car. As reported exclusively by the site Autocarin fact, the new limited edition of 25 units will recall the Exp 100 GT concept unveiled in 2019. The price will be higher than any production model and the launch is scheduled for 2023, exactly 80 years since the start of the relationship between the bodywork of Bedford Park with Bentley. This second model will feature the Volkswagen Group’s classic 6-liter twin-turbo W12 engine, which turned 20 in 2021.

Bentley Mulliner 2023, engine and performance – The next Mulliner should be the last to mount the 12-cylinder in W, as Bentley is increasingly moving towards electric cars. On the new limited edition, the engine will guarantee maximum power of almost 660 Hp for 900 Nm of torque, with a 0-100 sprint in less than 4 seconds and a top speed of over 321 km / h. For this reason, the cost will perhaps be the highest ever: precisely Autocar speaks of prices that will range from 1.5 million pounds (1.78 million euros, the same asking price for the Bacalar) to 2 million pounds (2.35 million euros) if fully customized. Taken from the Continental GT Speed ​​there should be the braking system with 440 mm carbon ceramic discs, the suspension calibration and a large part of the chassis, improved in shape to enhance performance.

Bentley Mulliner 2023, the shapes designed by Andreas Mindt – Always second Autocar, the new Mulliner should have a more angular and aggressive shape at the front, with a new interpretation of the Bentley grille design. The slim LED lights and prominent sides give the idea of ​​what the next electrified models of the British house could be like. The former Audi, Andreas Mindt, head of design since the beginning of 2021 and among the authors, with the house of the Quatto Anelli, the Suv e-tron as well as the Bugatti Veyron will take care of the aesthetics.

