Bentley Mulliner is completing the final stages of artisanal production of 12 of the rarest Bentleys of the modern era: the stunning Bacalar. The Bacalar is the ultimate expression of two-seater, open-air luxury and was the first in a new series of bespoke projects of the highest caliber that kicked off a return to the creation of exclusive products by Bentley Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world. The impending completion of the Bacalars will allow the Mulliner team to focus on the next project, which will soon be unveiled.

Eight Bacalar, each in an original color requested by the customer, have been delivered to their owners around the world, while the last four cars are in the final stages of preparation in the Mulliner workshop in Crewe for transport and delivery. Each car takes about six months to complete, and the latter careful quality controls mark the end of a long and incredibly painstaking process to make each Bacalar to its owner’s specifications. The Bacalar was brought to life by Bentley Mulliner to revive its specialization in create exclusive cars intended only for a few and demanding customers. A roofless Barchetta with a completely new and muscular body, with a myriad of original options and materials; so each Bacalar is truly unique, thanks to the direct collaboration between the Bentley Mulliner design team and each individual customer. Like every car in the series, strictly limited to 12 units, all cars have been specified in every detail by the owner and are therefore fully customized. The carbon fiber body is finished in a custom color for each customer and no two cars are alike. The cars are equipped with exclusive 22-inch Tri-Finish wheels, with glossy surfaces, dark gray satin spokes and additional character elements that complement the exterior.